Constellation (DAG) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $203,809.00

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 5th. One Constellation token can now be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX, Hotbit and Kucoin. Constellation has a total market cap of $9.54 million and $203,809.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Constellation has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Constellation alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00041756 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006416 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00035428 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.89 or 0.00323408 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00014003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00024799 BTC.

Constellation Profile

Constellation (CRYPTO:DAG) is a token. It launched on May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 tokens. Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Constellation Token Trading

Constellation can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, HitBTC, IDEX, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Constellation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Constellation and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.