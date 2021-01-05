Contango Ore (OTCMKTS:CTGO) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $16.72

Contango Ore, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTGO)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.72 and traded as low as $16.51. Contango Ore shares last traded at $16.51, with a volume of 842 shares.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.23.

Contango Ore (OTCMKTS:CTGO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter.

Contango Ore, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of gold and associated minerals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. As of June 30, 2020, the company, through a joint venture had leased or controlled approximately 860,000 acres of exploration properties in Alaska.

