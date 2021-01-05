Content Value Network Reaches Market Cap of $6.57 Million (CVNT)

Content Value Network (CURRENCY:CVNT) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Content Value Network token can now be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges including UEX, BitForex and BitMax. Content Value Network has a market capitalization of $6.57 million and $641,090.00 worth of Content Value Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Content Value Network has traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Content Value Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00028349 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00120841 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.09 or 0.00241696 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.53 or 0.00496178 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00049780 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.48 or 0.00260491 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00017751 BTC.

About Content Value Network

Content Value Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 925,000,000 tokens. The official website for Content Value Network is cvn.io

Buying and Selling Content Value Network

Content Value Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, BitMax and UEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Value Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Content Value Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Content Value Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Content Value Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Content Value Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.