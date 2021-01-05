Contentos (COS) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.54 Million

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One Contentos token can currently be bought for about $0.0077 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy. Contentos has a total market cap of $16.45 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Contentos has traded up 21.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Contentos alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00042396 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006498 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00036709 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $112.21 or 0.00328735 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00014102 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00025052 BTC.

Contentos Profile

Contentos (COS) is a token. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2018. Contentos’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,136,934,116 tokens. The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io . The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io . The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio

Contentos Token Trading

Contentos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contentos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Contentos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Contentos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Contentos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.