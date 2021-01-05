Contentos Price Tops $0.0074 on Major Exchanges (COS)

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 5th. Contentos has a market cap of $16.06 million and $892,042.00 worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Contentos token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy. During the last week, Contentos has traded up 18.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Contentos alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00045284 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006839 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $110.63 or 0.00348074 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00037348 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00015288 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00024400 BTC.

About Contentos

Contentos is a token. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2018. Contentos’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,165,979,955 tokens. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio . The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io . The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io . The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Contentos Token Trading

Contentos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contentos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Contentos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Contentos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Contentos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.