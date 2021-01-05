Contrasting Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) & Atlatsa Resources (OTCMKTS:ATLRF)

Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) and Atlatsa Resources (OTCMKTS:ATLRF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.5% of Almaden Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of Atlatsa Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Almaden Minerals and Atlatsa Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Almaden Minerals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Atlatsa Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Almaden Minerals presently has a consensus target price of $1.10, suggesting a potential upside of 115.69%. Given Almaden Minerals’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Almaden Minerals is more favorable than Atlatsa Resources.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Almaden Minerals and Atlatsa Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Almaden Minerals N/A N/A -$2.84 million N/A N/A Atlatsa Resources $4.26 million 7.04 -$72.56 million N/A N/A

Almaden Minerals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Atlatsa Resources.

Risk & Volatility

Almaden Minerals has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlatsa Resources has a beta of -0.45, suggesting that its share price is 145% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Almaden Minerals and Atlatsa Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Almaden Minerals N/A -4.57% -4.24% Atlatsa Resources N/A N/A -51.79%

Summary

Almaden Minerals beats Atlatsa Resources on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Ixtaca (Tuligtic) project that covers an area of approximately 7,200 hectares located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Atlatsa Resources Company Profile

Atlatsa Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of platinum group metal properties in the Republic of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Anooraq Resources Corporation and changed its name to Atlatsa Resources Corporation in May 2012. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa. Atlatsa Resources Corporation is a subsidiary of Atlatsa Holdings Proprietary Limited.

