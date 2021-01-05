Contrasting nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) and Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI)

Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI) and nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Ascent Solar Technologies has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, nLIGHT has a beta of 2.68, indicating that its share price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ascent Solar Technologies and nLIGHT’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascent Solar Technologies $860,000.00 35.08 -$16.04 million N/A N/A nLIGHT $176.62 million 7.26 -$12.88 million ($0.24) -135.71

nLIGHT has higher revenue and earnings than Ascent Solar Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Ascent Solar Technologies and nLIGHT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascent Solar Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A nLIGHT 0 2 4 1 2.86

nLIGHT has a consensus target price of $26.60, suggesting a potential downside of 18.33%. Given nLIGHT’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe nLIGHT is more favorable than Ascent Solar Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.0% of nLIGHT shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of nLIGHT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ascent Solar Technologies and nLIGHT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascent Solar Technologies N/A N/A N/A nLIGHT -13.57% -9.52% -7.53%

Summary

nLIGHT beats Ascent Solar Technologies on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ascent Solar Technologies Company Profile

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells photovoltaic (PV) integrated consumer electronics and portable power applications for commercial and military users. It offers outdoor solar chargers, such as XD-12 and XD-48 for the individual soldier and platoon power needs; high-voltage SuperLight thin-film CIGS PV blankets; and solar modules. The company markets and sells its products through distributors, value added resellers, and e-commerce companies. Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Thornton, Colorado.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It also produces optical fiber products. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe. The company was formerly known as nLight Photonics Corporation and changed its name to nLIGHT, Inc. in January 2016. nLIGHT, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

