Contrasting Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) & MPM Technologies (OTCMKTS:MPML)

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) and MPM Technologies (OTCMKTS:MPML) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Wheaton Precious Metals and MPM Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wheaton Precious Metals 37.30% 6.50% 5.56% MPM Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Wheaton Precious Metals has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MPM Technologies has a beta of -1.51, suggesting that its share price is 251% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wheaton Precious Metals and MPM Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wheaton Precious Metals $861.33 million 23.55 $86.14 million $0.56 80.66 MPM Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Wheaton Precious Metals has higher revenue and earnings than MPM Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Wheaton Precious Metals and MPM Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wheaton Precious Metals 1 5 6 0 2.42 MPM Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus target price of $55.50, suggesting a potential upside of 22.73%. Given Wheaton Precious Metals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Wheaton Precious Metals is more favorable than MPM Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.5% of Wheaton Precious Metals shares are held by institutional investors. 49.3% of MPM Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Wheaton Precious Metals beats MPM Technologies on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About MPM Technologies

MPM Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, supplies, and services air pollution control systems for environmental and industrial companies in the United States and internationally. The company provides air pollution control systems by utilizing wet and dry scrubbers, wet electrostatic precipitators, and venturi absorbers that control air pollution. It also involves in the development and commercialization of Skygas, a waste-to-energy process that converts solid and semi-solid wastes into a clean-burning medium BTU gas that can be used for steam production for electric power generation, as well as for downstream conversion into chemicals. The company's Skygas technology is used for the disposal and gasification of carbonaceous wastes, such as municipal solid waste, municipal sewage sludge, pulp and paper mill sludge, auto fluff, medical waste, and used tires. It has a strategic alliance with Foton Technologies, LLC to develop projects to produce power, chemicals, and liquid fuels utilizing Skygas gasification-derived syngas. The company was formerly known as Montana Precision Mining, Ltd. and changed its name to MPM Technologies, Inc. in August 1995. MPM Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Spokane Valley, Washington. MPM Technologies, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Carbon Cycle Investments, LLC.

