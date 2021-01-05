Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) PT Raised to C$5.75

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$4.75 to C$5.75 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 10.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CTS. Laurentian boosted their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$4.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Get Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) alerts:

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) stock traded up C$0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$5.19. 759,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 942,882. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$3.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.75 and a 52 week high of C$5.39.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$189.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$217.30 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Converge Technology Solutions Corp. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.