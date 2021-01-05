Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $36.31

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.31 and traded as low as $32.76. Cooper-Standard shares last traded at $33.01, with a volume of 102,009 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CPS shares. Benchmark upgraded Cooper-Standard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered Cooper-Standard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Cooper-Standard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $557.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 3.19.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $1.85. Cooper-Standard had a negative return on equity of 23.50% and a negative net margin of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $683.20 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 29.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,839,583 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,301,000 after buying an additional 422,180 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 4.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 605,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,003,000 after purchasing an additional 24,997 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 0.4% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 370,293 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 73.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 368,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 156,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 5.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 316,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cooper-Standard Company Profile (NYSE:CPS)

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems worldwide. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor system, flush glass systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.

