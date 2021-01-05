Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Trading Up 7.5%

Shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) were up 7.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.69 and last traded at $35.48. Approximately 106,148 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 104,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.01.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CPS shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Cooper-Standard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Cooper-Standard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cooper-Standard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

Get Cooper-Standard alerts:

The company has a market cap of $599.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.29 and its 200 day moving average is $20.82.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $1.85. The company had revenue of $683.20 million during the quarter. Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 2.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,382 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Cooper-Standard by 2.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,178 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cooper-Standard by 0.4% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 370,293 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cooper-Standard during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Cooper-Standard by 191.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Cooper-Standard Company Profile (NYSE:CPS)

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems worldwide. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor system, flush glass systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper-Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper-Standard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.