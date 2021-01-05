Copa (NYSE:CPA) Trading Up 5.1%

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)’s share price was up 5.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $76.79 and last traded at $76.50. Approximately 785,688 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 567,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.82.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CPA shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Copa from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group lowered Copa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Copa in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered Copa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Copa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Copa presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.17 and a 200 day moving average of $58.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported ($2.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.79) by ($0.07). Copa had a negative net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $32.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.99 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -5.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Copa during the third quarter worth $709,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Copa by 20.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 357,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,002,000 after purchasing an additional 61,900 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Copa by 22.6% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 26,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Copa during the third quarter worth $674,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Copa by 296.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 160,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,068,000 after purchasing an additional 119,835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.91% of the company’s stock.

Copa Holdings, SA

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 80 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 102 aircraft comprising 82 Boeing 737-Next Generation, 14 Embraer 190, and six Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

