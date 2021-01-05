Copper Fox Metals Inc. (CUU.V) (CVE:CUU) Shares Gap Up to $0.34

Copper Fox Metals Inc. (CUU.V) (CVE:CUU) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.34, but opened at $0.40. Copper Fox Metals Inc. (CUU.V) shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 116,530 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.14. The stock has a market cap of C$205.80 million and a PE ratio of -80.00.

About Copper Fox Metals Inc. (CUU.V) (CVE:CUU)

Copper Fox Metals Inc, a resource company, focuses on the exploration and development of copper in Canada and the United States. It principally holds a 25% interest in the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project located in northwestern British Columbia; and a 100% interest in the Van Dyke in-situ copper recovery project located in Miami, Arizona.

