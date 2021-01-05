Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Shares Up 9.9%

Shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) shot up 9.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.13 and last traded at $30.42. 517,904 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 604,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.68.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Core Laboratories from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. ABN Amro raised Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Core Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.42.

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 3.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.72.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $105.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.33 million. Core Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 45.39% and a negative net margin of 19.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLB. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Core Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Core Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Core Laboratories by 155.9% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 23.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

