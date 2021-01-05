CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $122.84

Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $122.84 and traded as high as $125.66. CoreSite Realty shares last traded at $121.48, with a volume of 313,386 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of CoreSite Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.02 and a 200 day moving average of $122.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 60.44, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.24.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $154.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.67 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 96.47%.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $481,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,703,952.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $628,798.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,236.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,066 shares of company stock worth $1,612,364. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in CoreSite Realty in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 103.7% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 30.0% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 49.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

