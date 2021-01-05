Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.91.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSOD shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
CSOD opened at $42.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.21 and its 200-day moving average is $38.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -83.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. Cornerstone OnDemand has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $64.45.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 4.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 34.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,034,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,632,000 after buying an additional 264,217 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand in the second quarter worth approximately $413,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 18.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 10,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 9.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,081 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.
Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile
Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise people development solution comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.
Read More: Dividend Kings
Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.