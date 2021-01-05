Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.91.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSOD shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

CSOD opened at $42.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.21 and its 200-day moving average is $38.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -83.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. Cornerstone OnDemand has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $64.45.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $199.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.40 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 51.19% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 4.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 34.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,034,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,632,000 after buying an additional 264,217 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand in the second quarter worth approximately $413,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 18.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 10,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 9.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,081 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise people development solution comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

