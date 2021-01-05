Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.62.

Several research firms have commented on OFC. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

In other news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $53,660.00. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 6,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total transaction of $180,899.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,721.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,227 shares of company stock valued at $56,860. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,743,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,358,000 after buying an additional 566,342 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,297,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,787,000 after buying an additional 565,157 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,550,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,012,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,731,000 after buying an additional 433,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 137.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 665,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,787,000 after buying an additional 384,729 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OFC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.39. The company had a trading volume of 8,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,643. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 50.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.30 and its 200-day moving average is $25.13.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.81). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $154.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 54.19%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

