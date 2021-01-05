Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.62.

OFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

OFC stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.39. The stock had a trading volume of 8,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,643. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.01. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $30.57.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.81). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $154.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 54.19%.

In related news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 6,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total value of $180,899.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,721.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $53,660.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,227 shares of company stock worth $56,860 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

