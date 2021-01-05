Cosmo Coin (COSM) Price Reaches $0.0011 on Top Exchanges

Cosmo Coin (CURRENCY:COSM) traded up 19.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 5th. Cosmo Coin has a market capitalization of $751,005.34 and approximately $27.00 worth of Cosmo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmo Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Cosmo Coin has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00045132 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00007022 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.56 or 0.00365394 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00038722 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00014776 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00024835 BTC.

Cosmo Coin Profile

Cosmo Coin (COSM) is a token. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Cosmo Coin’s total supply is 923,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,780,889 tokens. The official message board for Cosmo Coin is medium.com/@Cosmochain . The official website for Cosmo Coin is cosmochain.io . Cosmo Coin’s official Twitter account is @cosmochain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cosmo Coin

