Cosmos (OTCMKTS:COSM) Trading Down 5.6%

Shares of Cosmos Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:COSM) dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.10 and last traded at $5.10. Approximately 12,195 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 307% from the average daily volume of 2,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.40.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.83.

Cosmos Company Profile (OTCMKTS:COSM)

Cosmos Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pharmaceutical wholesaler primarily in the European Union. It imports, exports, and distributes branded pharmaceutical products, generic pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines, and dietary and vitamin supplements. It also develops vitamins and food supplements under the Sky Life Premium brand name.

