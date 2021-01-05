Countryside Properties PLC (CSP.L) (LON:CSP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Countryside Properties PLC (CSP.L) (LON:CSP) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 376.67 ($4.92).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Countryside Properties PLC (CSP.L) from GBX 398 ($5.20) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Countryside Properties PLC (CSP.L) from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th.

CSP stock opened at GBX 466.40 ($6.09) on Tuesday. Countryside Properties PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 248.80 ($3.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 544 ($7.11). The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 440.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 361.91. The company has a market cap of £2.45 billion and a PE ratio of -585.00.

In other news, insider Iain McPherson sold 15,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 437 ($5.71), for a total transaction of £66,358.45 ($86,697.74). Also, insider Mike Scott sold 4,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 418 ($5.46), for a total value of £17,744.10 ($23,182.78). In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,675 shares of company stock worth $10,184,665.

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Partnerships and Housebuilding. The Partnerships segment specializes in medium to large-scale housing regeneration schemes delivering private and affordable homes in partnership with public sector landowners and operates primarily in and around London, the Midlands, the North West of England, and Yorkshire.

