Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Shares Up 5.7%

Shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) were up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.53 and last traded at $29.90. Approximately 761,488 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 753,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.29.

CVET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Covetrus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded Covetrus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Covetrus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Covetrus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.38, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.94.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 7.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($8.56) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Georgina Wraight sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,399. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total value of $77,756.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,556 shares of company stock valued at $417,067 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Covetrus by 2.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

