CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Earns Hold Rating from Canaccord Genuity

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

NYSEAMERICAN:CVU opened at $3.91 on Tuesday. CPI Aerostructures has a 52-week low of $1.29 and a 52-week high of $7.00.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVU. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in CPI Aerostructures by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in CPI Aerostructures by 226.1% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 40,032 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 27,755 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in CPI Aerostructures by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 136,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 23,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in CPI Aerostructures by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 842,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 110,300 shares in the last quarter.

About CPI Aerostructures

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

