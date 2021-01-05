CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Earns Hold Rating from Canaccord Genuity

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
NYSEAMERICAN:CVU opened at $3.91 on Tuesday. CPI Aerostructures has a 52-week low of $1.29 and a 52-week high of $7.00.
CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05.
About CPI Aerostructures
CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.
Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit
Receive News & Ratings for CPI Aerostructures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Aerostructures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.