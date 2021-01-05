Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on CR. ValuEngine raised shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Crane from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Crane from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CR. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Crane in the 3rd quarter worth about $985,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane in the 3rd quarter worth about $280,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Crane in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 19,987 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crane in the 3rd quarter worth about $637,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crane stock opened at $76.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Crane has a twelve month low of $36.77 and a twelve month high of $89.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.40 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.23 and its 200 day moving average is $60.18.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.25. Crane had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $737.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crane will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

