Cream (CRM) Reaches One Day Volume of $15.00

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One Cream coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptohub, BiteBTC and Cryptopia. Cream has a total market cap of $48,857.74 and $15.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cream has traded 50.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,098.90 or 0.99865917 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00008083 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00017487 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92.86 or 0.00271956 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.95 or 0.00477243 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.75 or 0.00139861 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002323 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00041488 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 75.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001802 BTC.

About Cream

CRM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2017. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official message board is cream.technology . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com

Buying and Selling Cream

Cream can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, YoBit, BiteBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

