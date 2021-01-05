Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN (NYSEARCA:FLGE) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN (NYSEARCA:FLGE) was down 2.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $531.84 and last traded at $531.84. Approximately 1,264 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 24,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $547.47.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $517.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $450.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLGE. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN in the 2nd quarter worth $166,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000.

Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.