Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “GBX 3,400” Price Target for Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE)

Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE) has been assigned a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price target by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DGE. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,660 ($47.82) price target on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) from GBX 3,300 ($43.11) to GBX 3,550 ($46.38) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price target on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,105.79 ($40.58).

LON:DGE opened at GBX 2,974 ($38.86) on Tuesday. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of GBX 2,050.60 ($26.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,297 ($43.08). The firm has a market cap of £69.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,943.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,737.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.61, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.77.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,859 ($37.35) per share, with a total value of £8,262.51 ($10,795.02). Insiders have purchased a total of 872 shares of company stock worth $2,481,923 over the last ninety days.

Diageo plc (DGE.L) Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

