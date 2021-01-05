Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) Shares Up 0.1%

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.86 and last traded at $9.83. 81,933 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 90,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.63 and its 200 day moving average is $9.73.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the third quarter valued at about $184,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 25,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 10,050 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 13,658 shares in the last quarter.

