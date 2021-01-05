Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NYSEARCA:GLDI) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NYSEARCA:GLDI) shares rose 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.83 and last traded at $9.82. Approximately 98,964 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 63,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.88.

