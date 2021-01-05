Creditcoin Price Up 29.2% Over Last 7 Days (CTC)

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded 29.2% higher against the US dollar. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $433.88 million and $6.58 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.80 or 0.00002369 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,967.62 or 1.00129963 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00008235 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00018261 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000172 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00010655 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 93.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00075243 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 82% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,807 coins and its circulating supply is 539,994,263 coins. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation . The official website for Creditcoin is www.creditcoin.org

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

