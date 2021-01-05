Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They presently have a $108.00 price objective on the LED producer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $98.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Cree from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Charter Equity reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cree in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cree from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cree from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Cree from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.27.

CREE stock opened at $106.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cree has a 12 month low of $27.77 and a 12 month high of $116.49. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.51 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.21.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Cree had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $216.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cree will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas H. Werner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total value of $910,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,891.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Replogle sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $942,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,442,316.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,000 shares of company stock worth $2,135,460 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cree during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Cree by 58.5% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 588 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cree during the third quarter worth $48,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Cree during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Mirova acquired a new position in Cree during the third quarter worth $121,000.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

