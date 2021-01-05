Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (CRST.L) (LON:CRST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (CRST.L) (LON:CRST) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 255.25 ($3.33).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (CRST.L) in a report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (CRST.L) from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (CRST.L) to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 202 ($2.64) to GBX 250 ($3.27) in a report on Monday, September 7th.

Get Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (CRST.L) alerts:

Shares of CRST opened at GBX 312.60 ($4.08) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 312.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 239.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £803.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 4.39. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 159.85 ($2.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 524 ($6.85).

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, regeneration schemes, and garden villages, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (CRST.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (CRST.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.