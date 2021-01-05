Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (CRST.L) (LON:CRST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (CRST.L) (LON:CRST) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 255.25 ($3.33).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (CRST.L) from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (CRST.L) to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 202 ($2.64) to GBX 250 ($3.27) in a report on Monday, September 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (CRST.L) in a report on Monday, December 21st.

Shares of CRST opened at GBX 312.60 ($4.08) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 312.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 239.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £803.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 4.39. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 159.85 ($2.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 524 ($6.85).

About Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (CRST.L)

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, regeneration schemes, and garden villages, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

