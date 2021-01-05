Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CEQP shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

Crestwood Equity Partners stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,668. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 3.70. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $32.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The pipeline company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $519.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.78 million. Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crestwood Equity Partners will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEQP. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,214,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,366,000 after buying an additional 975,034 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,690,000. NBW Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 191,014 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 49,260 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 211,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 41,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 47.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services for natural gas.

