Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several research firms have commented on CEQP. Barclays upped their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st.

Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners stock traded up $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $19.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,668. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $32.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 3.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.97.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The pipeline company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $519.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.78 million. Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Crestwood Equity Partners will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,214,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,366,000 after acquiring an additional 975,034 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 417,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,200,000 after acquiring an additional 59,570 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 211,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 41,870 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 191,014 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 49,260 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services for natural gas.

