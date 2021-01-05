Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.
Several research firms have commented on CEQP. Barclays upped their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st.
Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners stock traded up $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $19.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,668. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $32.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 3.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.97.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,214,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,366,000 after acquiring an additional 975,034 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 417,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,200,000 after acquiring an additional 59,570 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 211,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 41,870 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 191,014 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 49,260 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.77% of the company’s stock.
Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile
Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services for natural gas.
