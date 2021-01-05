CRH Medical Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CRH Medical Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.83.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bloom Burton cut shares of CRH Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Acumen Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of CRH Medical in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of CRH Medical in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CRH Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

In other CRH Medical news, Director Ian Webb sold 25,000 shares of CRH Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $72,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 129,100 shares in the company, valued at $374,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard Bear sold 15,000 shares of CRH Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $41,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 338,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,012 shares of company stock worth $132,394.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRHM. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in CRH Medical by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,085,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 99,440 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in CRH Medical by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 189,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 107,481 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in CRH Medical by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,029,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in CRH Medical by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,207,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 109,282 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM opened at $2.27 on Tuesday. CRH Medical has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $4.43.

CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $30.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.50 million.

CRH Medical Company Profile

CRH Medical Corporation provides anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology to treat various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also distributes CRH O'Regan system, treatment protocols, and operational and marketing expertise as a turnkey package directly to physicians.

