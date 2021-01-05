Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.21.

CRTO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Criteo from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised Criteo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Criteo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Criteo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ CRTO opened at $20.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.70. Criteo has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $22.48.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $185.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.61 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 3.32%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Criteo will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Criteo by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 140,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Criteo by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Criteo by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 66,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 6,409 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Criteo by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,611 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Criteo by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,608 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 9,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include lookalike finder, recommendation, and predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

