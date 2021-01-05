Critical Survey: Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) versus Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG)

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) and Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Washington Prime Group and Franklin Street Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Washington Prime Group -8.92% -7.77% -1.22% Franklin Street Properties -0.46% -0.16% -0.06%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Washington Prime Group and Franklin Street Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Washington Prime Group 1 0 1 0 2.00 Franklin Street Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

Washington Prime Group presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.77%. Given Washington Prime Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Washington Prime Group is more favorable than Franklin Street Properties.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.9% of Washington Prime Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.9% of Franklin Street Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Washington Prime Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Franklin Street Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Washington Prime Group has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franklin Street Properties has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Washington Prime Group and Franklin Street Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Washington Prime Group $661.48 million 0.22 $4.27 million $1.18 5.79 Franklin Street Properties $269.07 million 1.69 $6.47 million $0.91 4.65

Franklin Street Properties has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Washington Prime Group. Franklin Street Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Washington Prime Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Franklin Street Properties beats Washington Prime Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Washington Prime Group

Washington Prime Group Inc. is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S. Washington Prime GroupÂ® is a registered trademark of the Company.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income. FSP is a Maryland corporation that operates in a manner intended to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes.

