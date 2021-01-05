Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.08). Cronos Group posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.03. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cronos Group.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.25. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 266.31%. The business had revenue of $11.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 96.2% on a year-over-year basis.

CRON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Cronos Group from $5.60 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cronos Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.89.

In other news, Chairman Michael Ryan Gorenstein sold 1,289,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total value of $9,322,000.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason Marc Adler sold 769,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total transaction of $5,946,990.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,579,092 shares in the company, valued at $50,856,381.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,258,689 shares of company stock worth $16,761,991. 7.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRON. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Cronos Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $443,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,164,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Cronos Group during the second quarter worth approximately $6,443,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cronos Group by 10.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 586,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 55,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRON traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.56. 126,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,912,572. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.37. Cronos Group has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $9.15.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through ecommerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

