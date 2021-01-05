CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $240.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $180.00. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.71% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.96.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $200.49 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $31.95 and a 52 week high of $227.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.13. The firm has a market cap of $44.36 billion, a PE ratio of -417.68 and a beta of 1.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.45, for a total value of $4,393,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.13, for a total value of $343,830.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 945,431 shares of company stock worth $149,044,942. Company insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 518.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,256,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,867,000 after acquiring an additional 9,434,623 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,136,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685,952 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 474.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,181,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,191,000 after acquiring an additional 975,401 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,242,000 after acquiring an additional 825,093 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

