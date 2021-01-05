Crown Market Capitalization Achieves $2.26 Million (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded up 13.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One Crown coin can currently be bought for about $0.0858 or 0.00000255 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Crown has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. Crown has a total market cap of $2.26 million and $12,468.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,664.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.84 or 0.01238199 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00046040 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.67 or 0.00201025 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001580 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003531 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

Crown (CRYPTO:CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 26,320,998 coins. The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com . Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

