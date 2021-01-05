Crust Price Up 8.4% Over Last 7 Days (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. One Crust coin can now be bought for about $3.98 or 0.00012462 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Crust has traded up 8.4% against the dollar. Crust has a total market cap of $4.03 million and $841,828.00 worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Crust

Crust is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 2,000,010 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,808 coins. Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official website is www.crust.network . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial

Crust Coin Trading

Crust can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

