Crust Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $805,353.00 (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. In the last week, Crust has traded up 6.1% against the dollar. Crust has a total market capitalization of $4.13 million and approximately $805,353.00 worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crust coin can now be bought for about $3.96 or 0.00011373 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003231 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 43.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Crust Coin Profile

Crust (CRYPTO:CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 2,000,010 coins and its circulating supply is 1,042,808 coins. Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . Crust’s official website is www.crust.network . Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork

Buying and Selling Crust

Crust can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

