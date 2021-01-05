Cryptaur Price Reaches $0.0001 (CPT)

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Cryptaur has a market cap of $1.04 million and $2,278.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cryptaur has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptaur token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, HitBTC and LATOKEN.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00043096 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006363 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00037441 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.70 or 0.00342340 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00014243 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00025383 BTC.

Cryptaur is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2018. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,940,371,437 tokens. Cryptaur’s official website is cryptaur.com . Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cryptaur is medium.com/@cryptaur

Cryptaur can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptaur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

