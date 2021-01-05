Crypto.com Chain (CRO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $6.21 Million

Crypto.com Chain (CURRENCY:CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Crypto.com Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Crypto.com Chain has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Crypto.com Chain has a total market capitalization of $371.37 million and approximately $6.21 million worth of Crypto.com Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00029600 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.41 or 0.00119293 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.57 or 0.00211276 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.10 or 0.00496220 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00049781 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.80 or 0.00262116 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00018005 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,746,575,342 tokens. The Reddit community for Crypto.com Chain is /r/Crypto_com . Crypto.com Chain’s official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain . Crypto.com Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@crypto.com . Crypto.com Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom

Crypto.com Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto.com Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto.com Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

