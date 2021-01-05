Crypto Village Accelerator (CVA) Price Reaches $0.16 on Exchanges

Crypto Village Accelerator (CURRENCY:CVA) traded up 54.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One Crypto Village Accelerator token can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000459 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Crypto Village Accelerator has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. Crypto Village Accelerator has a total market capitalization of $11.64 million and approximately $30,306.00 worth of Crypto Village Accelerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00041878 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006473 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00035762 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.74 or 0.00323651 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00014095 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00024784 BTC.

Crypto Village Accelerator Profile

Crypto Village Accelerator (CVA) is a token. It launched on October 16th, 2019. Crypto Village Accelerator’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,163,874 tokens. Crypto Village Accelerator’s official website is cryptovillageaccelerator.com

Crypto Village Accelerator Token Trading

Crypto Village Accelerator can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

