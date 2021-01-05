Cryptocean (CRON) Price Reaches $0.51 on Top Exchanges

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. In the last seven days, Cryptocean has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. Cryptocean has a total market capitalization of $4.22 million and $5,015.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptocean coin can now be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00001542 BTC on exchanges including Coinsbit, P2PB2B and Exrates.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00043110 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006770 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00039857 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.18 or 0.00347961 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00014318 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00024661 BTC.

Cryptocean Coin Profile

CRON is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,109 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,011 coins. Cryptocean’s official website is cryptocean.io . The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cryptocean Coin Trading

Cryptocean can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Coinsbit and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptocean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptocean using one of the exchanges listed above.

