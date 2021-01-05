Cryptoindex.com 100 (CIX100) Price Down 26% This Week

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CURRENCY:CIX100) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One Cryptoindex.com 100 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001289 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex and KuCoin. In the last seven days, Cryptoindex.com 100 has traded down 26% against the US dollar. Cryptoindex.com 100 has a total market capitalization of $27.10 million and $4,697.00 worth of Cryptoindex.com 100 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cryptoindex.com 100 alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00042939 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006797 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00037866 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $116.45 or 0.00345718 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00014253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00024895 BTC.

Cryptoindex.com 100 Token Profile

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CRYPTO:CIX100) is a token. Its launch date was July 16th, 2018. Cryptoindex.com 100’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,409,480 tokens. The official website for Cryptoindex.com 100 is cryptoindex.com . The official message board for Cryptoindex.com 100 is medium.com/@CryptoIndex . Cryptoindex.com 100’s official Twitter account is @IndexCrypto . The Reddit community for Cryptoindex.com 100 is /r/CryptoIndex_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Cryptoindex.com 100

Cryptoindex.com 100 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptoindex.com 100 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptoindex.com 100 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptoindex.com 100 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptoindex.com 100 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptoindex.com 100 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.