Cryptopay 24-Hour Volume Tops $313.00 (CPAY)

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 5th. Over the last week, Cryptopay has traded 52.2% higher against the US dollar. One Cryptopay token can now be bought for $0.0730 or 0.00000216 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Cryptopay has a total market capitalization of $4.99 million and approximately $313.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00042899 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006655 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00038652 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.40 or 0.00346550 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00014142 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00024837 BTC.

Cryptopay is a token. It launched on September 17th, 2017. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,372,850 tokens. Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptopay’s official message board is blog.cryptopay.me . The official website for Cryptopay is cryptopay.me

Cryptopay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptopay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptopay using one of the exchanges listed above.

