CryptoPing (PING) Hits Market Cap of $4.59 Million

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 5th. One CryptoPing token can currently be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00001505 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CryptoPing has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. CryptoPing has a market capitalization of $4.59 million and $53,989.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CryptoPing alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00029175 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.30 or 0.00118964 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.38 or 0.00210694 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.38 or 0.00494053 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.67 or 0.00261727 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00018154 BTC.

About CryptoPing

CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,999,635 tokens. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoPing’s official website is cryptoping.tech

CryptoPing Token Trading

CryptoPing can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoPing should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoPing using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoPing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoPing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.